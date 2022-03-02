Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Breast cancer survivor, 'Jeopardy!' champion removes wig

Screen Shot 2022-03-02 at 12.59.53 PM.png
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 14:05:41-05

"Jeopardy!" champion Christine Whelchel, who auditioned for the game show while undergoing treatment for breast cancer, made a powerful statement before Monday's game.

"After the winnings, I decided that I didn't need to hide behind a wig anymore, and I wanted to normalize what cancer recovery looks like," Whelchel said.  

The game show shared a video clip of Whelchel discussing her decision on Twitter.

As a breast cancer survivor, Whelchel had worn a wig for her first three appearances on the show. 

After playing five games, Whelchel lost Tuesday night but took home over $88,000.

She says she's currently cancer-free.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press. Newsy is the nation’s only free 24/7 national news network. You can find Newsy using your TV’s digital antenna or stream for free. See all the ways you can watch Newsy here: https://bit.ly/Newsy1.

Newsy 2022

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming