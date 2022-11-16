Bounce house causes child’s death, feds say units pose strangulation hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is urging parents not to let their children use the My Bouncer Little Castle bounce houses after a 4-year-old reportedly died while using one.

According to the CPSC, the 4-year-old was found with the hoop of the bounce house around his neck. The CPSC said the hoop became twisted and entangled around the boy’s neck.

The CPSC said there was another reported incident of a child being entrapped, but was able to avoid injury.

The bounce houses were tested by ASTM International, and the CPSC said that they did not meet voluntary standards “intended to reduce the risk of accidental head or neck entrapment in inflatable play devices.”

The bounce houses have sold on various online websites, including Amazon.com, for between $100 to $200 since 2013.