Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Blinken meets Pope Francis, gets VIP tour of Sistine Chapel

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool
pope.jpeg
Posted at 5:58 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 07:25:04-04

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has received VIP treatment at the Vatican, getting a private tour of the Sistine Chapel before he met with Pope Francis.

There were no immediate details Monday of the two men's closed-door talks in the Apostolic Palace.

Last year, when the Trump administration sent U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Rome for a conference on religious freedom, Francis didn't grant him a meeting.

Vatican officials at the time said that was to avoid any suggestion of favoritism ahead of the U.S. presidential election that brought Blinken's boss, President Joe Biden, to power.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming