Bill Cosby’s sex assault conviction overturned by Pennsylvania court

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bill Cosby is set to be released from prison after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned the comedian’s sex assault conviction.

“Cosby’s convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged,” wrote Justice David N. Wecht of the state’s supreme court in a majority opinion.

The court said Wednesday that it found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented Cosby from being charged in the case.

The 83-year-old man has served more than two years at a state prison near Philadelphia. Cosby had vowed to serve his full 10-year sentence rather than acknowledge any remorse over the 2004 encounter with accuser Andrea Constand.

Cosby, who was once beloved as “America’s Dad,” was charged in 2015 when a prosecutor armed with new evidence arrested him days before the 12-year statute of limitations expired.

In an opinion released by the state’s high court, Justice Wecht wrote that a district attorney who made the decision to arrest Cosby was obligated to stand by a promise from his predecessor to not charge the actor when he later provided potentially incriminating testimony in a civil suit brought by Constand.

Wecht said Cosby had relied on the former prosecutor’s decision not to charge him when he gave that testimony.

“When an unconditional charging decision is made publicly and with the intent to induce action and reliance by the defendant, and when the defendant does so to his detriment (and in some instances upon the advice of counsel), denying the defendant the benefit of that decision is an affront to fundamental fairness, particularly when it results in a criminal prosecution that was foregone for more than a decade. No mere changing of the guard strips that circumstance of its inequity,” wrote Wecht in his conclusion.