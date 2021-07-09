Big Jake, world's tallest horse, passes away at age 20 in Wisconsin

Big Jake, the world's tallest horse, has died.

He was 20.

According to the Associated Press, the Belgian, born in Nebraska, lived in Poynette on Smokey Hollow Farm in Wisconsin and died two weeks ago.

Big Jake, who weighed 2,500 pounds and was 6-foot-10, was certified by the Guinness Book of World Records in 2010 as the world's tallest living horse.

Big Jake's owner Jerry Gilbert said when the horse was born, he weighed 240 pounds.

Gilbert told local media outlets that he plans to memorialize the horse by "keeping his stall empty and inserting a brick on the outside of it with his picture and name," the AP reported.