Biden to promote electric vehicles, charging network in visit to Detroit

President Joe Biden will visit the Detroit Auto Show on Wednesday, where he is expected to promote his administration’s electric vehicle policy.

The White House said Biden’s goal is to make 50% of all auto sales in the U.S. electric vehicles by 2030.

As part of an infrastructure bill passed by Congress, $7.5 billion has been earmarked to build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations throughout the U.S.

According to Fox Business, Biden will announce the first tranche of stations will be built along 53,000 miles of the national highway system at a cost of $900 million.

Biden also signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August. The bill has new provisions for Americans seeking a tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle.

While there has been a $7,500 credit for electric vehicles, the credits were capped at 200,000 per manufacturer. The new law eliminates that limit.

While at the Detroit Auto Show, Biden will view several new electric vehicle models as manufacturers grow their EV portfolios.