Backlogs in furniture industry lead to boost in resale market

Backlogs in the furniture industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a boost in the resale market as people look for ways to get new furnishings, even if they’re just new to them.

“Desks, dressers, couches, dining tables, I mean, those are, right now, super-hot, consistently in our top search terms,” said Natalie Angelillo, the vice president of community and communications for the resale app OfferUp.

The company recently put out its third annual “Recommerce Report,” which found about 23% of people who bought resale last year bought furniture. That's second just behind clothing.

And for many, it's about more than just getting a good deal.

“If you think about what goes into making a brand new couch, let's say, the water and the energy and the waste, there's so many more people who really think about that in their buying decisions now. Even when they're not trying to save money, they're actually trying to improve their footprint,” said Angelillo.

That goes for sellers too. It's better for the Earth to sell old furniture and give it new life, rather than sending it to the landfill.

And you can make some cash while you're at it.