Australia announces plans to lift 18-month COVID-19 travel ban in November

LUKAS COCH/AP
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discusses travel restrictions during a press conference in Canberra, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. Australia has outlined plans to lift its pandemic ban on its vaccinated citizens traveling overseas from November, but no date has yet been set for welcoming international tourists back. (Lukas Coch/AAP Image via AP)
Scott Morrison
Posted at 2:20 PM, Oct 01, 2021
Fully vaccinated Australians will get to travel internationally, beginning sometime in November.

On Friday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced plans to reopen the country's borders after an 18-month-long ban on international flights for residents due to COVID-19.

The ban is set to be lifted in November, but an exact date has not been announced.

According to the Associated Press, when 80% of the population aged 16 and older are fully vaccinated will be free to leave the country. When they return, they'll be required to home quarantine for a week.

According to the government officials, Australian citizens and permanent residents who cannot be vaccinated will be vaccinated for their travel.

For those who plan to travel internationally, government officials said they would make new international certificates available by the end of October for outbound travelers to present at foreign borders and the Australian border.

According to the AP, the government won't lift travel restrictions for Australians who choose not to be vaccinated.

