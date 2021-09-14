Apple reveals iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

The newest Apple iPhone has arrived.

On Tuesday, Apple revealed its iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, among other device announcements at its virtual event.

The company announced that iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max would come in four finishes, including graphite, gold, silver, and the all-new sierra blue.

Fans can begin to preorder the new phone beginning Friday.

“iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro-iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, in a press release.

The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099.

The camera features on the new phones will feature Night mode, Ultra Wide, and wide lenses.

The company also unveiled the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, and the new Apple Watch Series 7.