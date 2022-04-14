Annual Easter Egg Roll returns to the White House following pandemic hiatus

For the first time since 2019, the White House will host the annual Easter Egg Roll. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host children and their families on the White House South Lawn on Monday.

Each year, keepsake wooden eggs are given to children attending the Easter Egg Roll at the White House. The White House says more than 14,000 hard-boiled eggs are hand-dyed for use in the Easter Egg Roll and the egg hunt.

The White House receives nearly 50,000 submissions for a total of 200,000 tickets for the annual event. A portion of the tickets is reserved for local military families and public school students.

Visually-impaired youngsters can participate in the egg roll and egg hunt through the use of special “chirping eggs,” the White House said.

The first Easter Egg Roll was held in 1878 when President Rutherford Hayes opened the south lawn to children who had been chased off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.