AMC to charge more for certain seats in theaters

The largest theater chain in the United States, AMC, announced a variable pricing method on Monday as film exhibitors try to recover after losing money during the pandemic.

AMC says it will charge more money for certain seats that are considered to be in a better location for film viewing in the theater.

For movie goers, their seat will determine the price of the ticket under the new plan. Seats located in the middle of the auditorium will incur a price increase of a dollar or two on top of the usual cost of the ticket.

Seats located in the front row would see a lower cost.

AMC is calling the pricing plan "Sightline" and says it has already been testing the model in some of its locations and plans to have the variable pricing method rolled out to all of its domestic locations by the end of the year during showings after 4 p.m.

Eliot Hamlisch, AMC’s chief marketing officer said, “Sightline at AMC more closely aligns AMC’s seat pricing approach to that of many other entertainment venues, offering experience-based pricing and another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies."

Members of AMC's "Stubs A-List" will be able to access "preferred" seating at no extra charge if they subscribe to the monthly program.