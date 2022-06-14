Amber Heard says she stands by 'every word' of her testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Amber Heard says she stands by the testimony she gave during a contentious six-week libel trial against former husband Johnny Depp, saying she has “always told the truth.”

The statement came in her first post-verdict interview, two weeks after a jury awarded Depp more than $10 million and vindicated his allegations that Heard lied about Depp abusing her.

”To my dying day, I’ll stand by every word of my testimony,” Heard told NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie.

Heard detailed the mental toll the trial took on her.

"This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I've ever been through," she said. "I have never felt more removed from my own humanity."

The actress added that fans of Depp would taunt her on her way to court.

Heard also acknowledged the spectacle of the trial, noting how she and Depp were portrayed.

"I would not blame the average person for looking at this and how it's been covered and not think that it is 'Hollywood brats at their worst.'"

Heard was asked whether she felt confident before the verdict was read.

“I wish I could say yes to that. I want to say yes to you, but it wouldn't be true," she said.

NBC plans to air more of the interview Wednesday. It will also be featured on Friday’s “Dateline” episode.