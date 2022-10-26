Alito says release of draft abortion opinion put justices at risk

Justice Samuel Alito believes the release of a draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade was a "grave betrayal."

Alito made the comment during an appearance at the Heritage Foundation on Tuesday.

He said release also endangered the lives of justices, noting how a man has been charged with the attempted murder of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Alito added that the leak has also "changed the atmosphere at the court.”

Chief Justice John Roberts ordered an investigation of the leak, calling it a "betrayal of the confidences of the court."

It's unclear what that investigation has turned up.

The 1973 Roe said the decision to have an abortion is protected under the U.S. Constitution. Since Roe was overturned, numerous Republican-led states have restricted access to abortion procedures.