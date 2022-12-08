Airbnb rolls out safeguards to prevent NYE parties

Airbnb will be cracking down on New Year's Eve parties.

The service is banning people who don't have a positive account history from booking an entire home for one night. Users with no previous account history will also be barred from booking on the platform.

"We’re also introducing tighter restrictions for those same guests who try to book two- and three-night reservations, with an emphasis on attempts to book locally," Airbnb said.

Airbnb said it conducted a trial of restrictions last year in eight different countries.

"Last year, approximately 340,000 guests globally were blocked or redirected from attempting to book on Airbnb over NYE, including more than 120,000 guests in the U.S.," the company said.

The restrictions will be in place in 11 countries this year, including the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

"These proactive defenses will help to promote responsible travel and help to prevent rare instances of unwelcome behavior, and enable Hosts, guests and communities to enjoy their end of year celebrations with added reassurance," said Naba Banerjee, director of Trust Product and Operations at Airbnb