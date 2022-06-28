Watch Now
Abortion ban takes effect in Tennessee, paused in Texas

Jessica Smith
Ben Margot/AP
FILE - Abortion-rights demonstrator Jessica Smith holds a sign in front of the Hamilton County Court House on May 14, 2022, in Chattanooga, Tenn. A federal court on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, allowed Tennessee's ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy to take effect, citing the Supreme Court's decision last week to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights case. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 15:47:46-04

Various states already have various laws regarding abortion following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A federal court has allowed Tennessee to ban abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy. However, a Texas judge temporarily blocked enforcement of that state’s ban on virtually all abortions.

The legal wrangling has left abortion clinics in limbo.

Some have shut down and others have vowed to remain open for as long as possible.

Thirteen states had trigger laws, meaning abortion bans would go into effect once Roe was overturned. Some of those laws took effect immediately and others faced legal challenges.

