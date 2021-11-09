Aaron Rodgers says he takes 'full responsibility' for misleading people about vaccination status

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared on the Pat McAfee show Tuesday to address the fallout from his comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers says he takes "full responsibility" for misleading statements he made earlier this year.

Prior to the start of the season, Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated. He responded by saying he was "immunized."

"I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of those comments," Rodgers said.

While Rodgers said he takes full responsibility for his comments. He did not apologize. He also said he stands by his stance to not get vaccinated.

Rodgers previously said he didn't get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine because he is allergic to an ingredient in the vaccines. He said he was hesitant to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after it was paused to investigate potential links to blood clots.

"I understand that this issue, in general, is very charging to a lot of people because we're talking about public health and I totally respect that," Rodgers said. "I made a decision that was in the best interests based on consulting with my doctors and I understand that not everyone is going to understand that necessarily. I respect everybody’s opinion."

Rodgers says he believes he is on the path to recovering from COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers mentioned that he was taking unproven treatments to fight the virus.

Rodgers said he hopes to play on Sunday, but he said there is a possibility that he could sit the game out if his body isn't ready.