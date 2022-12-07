Aaron Judge reportedly agrees to $360M, 9-year deal with the Yankees

It looks like Aaron Judge will be a New York Yankee for the better part of the next decade.

Judge has agreed to a $360 million, 9-year deal with the Yankees, according to The Associated Press and ESPN.

The Yankees beat out teams in Judge's home state of California. ESPN reports that the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres were interested in Judge.

He hit 62 run runs last year, breaking an American League record held by Roger Maris.

The Yankees previously offered Judge $213.5 million for seven years. He declined the offer and will reportedly get about $150 million more for two additional years.

The 6-foot-7 outfielder was drafted by the Yankees in 2013. He made his Major League debut in 2016.

The 4-time All-Star is still searching for his first World Series victory.