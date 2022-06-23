Watch Now
6 people reportedly killed in helicopter crash

Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 12:02:58-04

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia.

The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed along Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

County emergency ambulance service executive Ray Bryant says everyone on board died in the crash.

A nearby resident said she saw the smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man trapped inside but couldn't reach him.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash of the Bell UH-1B helicopter will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

West Virginia's governor offered his and his wife's condolences after learning about the crash.

"Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash," said Gov. Jim Justice tweeted.

