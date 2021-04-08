4-month-old baby being treated at hospital after being found near Michigan creek

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 4-month-old baby is in good condition at a Michigan hospital after authorities say they found him near a creek Wednesday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office began searching for the boy after officials received two 911 calls reporting that a woman was hiding in bushes and ringing doorbells. The residents who made the calls reported the woman appeared distraught and said she believed someone was chasing her with guns.

Deputies reporting to the scene were able to locate a 37-year-old Orion Township woman after staff from Waldon Middle School reported that a frantic woman was pounding on the locked doors of the schools.

Officials say while questioning her, they learned she had an infant son. They also noticed burrs on her pants, which led them to believe she had been in a field or wooded area.

Deputies determined an area they believed she may have been in and conducted a grid search between her home, the school and the neighbors who reported the suspicious activity.

Thirty minutes after learning the infant was missing, deputies found in him the wooded area. He was found face down on the banks of a creek, cold and wet, but breathing, according to officials. The baby was reportedly hypothermic and deputies removed his wet sleeper and wrapped him in blankets as they stabilized him with the aid of Orion Township emergency medical personnel. He was then transported to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

It is unclear how long the baby was at the location before being found.

A warrant is being sought for the mother's arrest on suspected child abuse. Deputies say the case may involve prescription drug abuse.

