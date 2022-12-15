2 men, dog lost at sea for 10 days rescued by tanker vessel off coast of Delaware

For 10 days, two men and a dog were lost in the Atlantic Ocean on a sailboat that had no fuel or power. That was until they were rescued by a tanker vessel 200 miles off the coast of Delaware.

Joe DiTomasso, 76, his friend Kevin Hyde, 65, and a dog named Minnie left over Thanksgiving weekend to sail from New Jersey to Marathon, Florida, the Associated Press reported.

On Nov. 29, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release that the men ran aground upon entering Rudee Inlet near Virginia Beach, Virginia, but were able to get back to sailing after the Coast Guard and local firemen assisted them.

"They were safely refloated with no reported damage," the agency said.

According to the Coast Guard, the men were last seen on Dec. 3, sailing near Oregon Inlet, North Carolina. On Sunday, they launched a search of 21,000 square miles, but to no avail, the news outlets reported.

"The #USCG is attempting to locate the 30' sailboat Atrevida II," the Coast Guard said on its Twitter account Sunday. "It has a bluish-purple hull, while structure and sails. Last seen on 12/3 when it left Oregon Inlet, NC, on its way to Jupiter, FL, with 2 people."

On Tuesday, the trio was found safe after crewmembers of the Silver Muna tanker vessel spotted the men waving their arms from their sailboat, the Associated Press reported.