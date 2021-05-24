Supreme Court issues 2 unanimous decisions

The Supreme Court issued two decisions Monday, its first of what's expected to be a slew of decisions the high court will hand down in the weeks ahead of its summer break.

In the first decision, the court unanimously ruled against an undocumented immigrant who attempted to challenge a charge of unlawful reentry into the U.S.

In a 9-0 decision, the Supreme Court ruled against Refugio Palomar-Santiago, who was attempting to dismiss a 2017 charge of unlawful reentry into the United States. Palomar-Santiago had been convicted of a felony DUI in California in 1988 and was barred from re-entering the country.

The ruling overturned a Ninth Circuit Court opinion.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor delivered the opinion for the court, saying that Palomar-Santiago's counterarguments were "unpersuasive."

The second opinion issued Tuesday involved a dispute between Guam and the federal government over cleanup at a 1940s Naval Dump.

The court ruled in favor of Guam's efforts to receive compensation from the government, reversing a D.C. circuit court ruling,

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the unanimous decision for the court.