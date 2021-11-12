Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski to seek reelection in 2022 in bid opposed by Trump

WASHINGTON — Sen. Lisa Murkowski has announced that she will run for reelection in 2022.

The U.S. senator for Alaska who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump made the announcement Friday.

Murkowski will face a primary challenge from Kelly Tshibaka, who served as the commissioner of the state’s Department of Administration before resigning to run for the Senate.

The 45th president will likely play a huge factor in the primary race —Tshibaka has positioned herself as a Trump supporter, while Murkowski is one of seven Republican senators to vote for Trump’s second impeachment. Murkowski is the only one of those seven senators facing reelection in 2022.

Trump issued an endorsement to Tshibaka in June.

The Murkowski reelection bid will be closely watched nationally as Trump seeks to bring down a senator whose name has a rich political history in the state.

Her father, Frank Murkowski, was a former governor and a longtime U.S. senator.