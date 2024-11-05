LIVE BLOG: Election Day in your neighborhood; Big Bend and South Georgia voters head to the polls

We're tracking the latest updates from local and national races as voters in Florida's Big Bend and South Georgia head to the polls.

10:15AM

No lines here in the SE Tallahassee Neighborhood at the Leon County Supervisor of Elections Office. Reminder, vote by mail ballots have to be dropped off here by 7PM before polls close. Address: 2990-1 Apalachee Pkwy.

7AM

Polls are now open in North Florida & South Georgia. Northwest Tallahassee Neighborhood Reporter Maya Sargent is checking out polling places in her neighborhood. When polls opened this morning, there was a steady flow of traffic at Lake Jackson, but no line.