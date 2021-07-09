Biden to sign sweeping executive order aimed at cutting down monopolies in tech, healthcare

President Joe Biden on Friday will sign an executive order aimed at regulating the anti-competitive behavior of large technology and healthcare companies.

The order Biden will sign on Friday includes 72 actions that the White House says "will lower prices for families, increase wages for workers, and promote innovation and even faster economic growth.

The order Biden will sign will call on the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to better enforce antitrust laws and encourage them to challenge "bad mergers" that limited competition in the marketplace — particularly in the labor, agricultural, healthcare and technology markets.

Biden's order will also establish a White House Competition Council to monitor the progress on those changes. That council will be led by Brian Deese, the current head of the National Economic Council.

The White House says Friday's order will take the following actions:

Boost job mobility by banning or limiting non-compete agreements

Lower prescription drug prices by supporting programs that import drugs from Canada

Allow hearing aids to be sold over the counter

Ban early termination fees on internet contracts between consumers and telecommunication companies

Make it easier to get refunds from airlines

Ban manufacturers from barring self-repairs or third-party repairs on their products

Make it easier for Americans to switch banks

Direct all federal agencies to promote greater competition in procurement and spending

Biden will sign the order and deliver remarks from the White House on Friday at 1:30 p.m. ET.