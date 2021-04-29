Biden, first lady to meet with former president Jimmy Carter during Thursday trip to Georgia

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit with former president Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, during a trip to Georgia on Thursday.

Biden will visit with the 39th president on Thursday afternoon, ahead of a rally he has planned in Atlanta to celebrate his 100th day in office.

Biden will depart Washington Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. ET and first travel the Carter home in The Plains, Georgia — a town located more than 100 miles south of Atlanta. Following the visit with the Carters, the president will make the trip to Atlanta.

At 96, Carter is now the oldest former president in U.S. history. When Carter took office in 1977, Biden was still in his first term as senator.

Despite multiple bouts with cancer and other health setbacks, Carter still occasionally makes public appearances with Habitat for Humanity and at speaking engagements.

Both the Bidens and the Carters are both fully vaccinated against COVID-19.