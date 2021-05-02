Yellen: Biden's phased-in spending plan won't fuel inflation

Watch
Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, speaks as he gets his weekly economic briefing in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says President Joe Biden’s massive proposed spending on infrastructure, families and education won’t fuel inflation because the plans would be phased in gradually over 10 years.

Some economists have warned that the Federal Reserve’s current ultra-low interest rates, and the administration’s proposed $4 trillion in new spending, atop about $5 trillion already approved by Congress, risk accelerating inflation.

Yellen says she doesn't believe that inflation "will be an issue, but if it becomes an issue, we have tools to address it.” The former Fed chair says the central bank “has the tools to redress inflation should it arise.”

