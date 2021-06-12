Watch
Winning auction bid to fly in space with Jeff Bezos: $28M

AP
FILE - This undated file illustration provided by Blue Origin shows the capsule that the company aims to take tourists into space. The price to rocket into space next month with Jeff Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during the live online auction on Saturday, June 12, 2021. (Blue Origin via AP, File)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The price to rocket into space next month with Jeff Bezos and his brother is a cool $28 million. That was the winning bid during Saturday's live online auction.

The Amazon founder's rocket company, Blue Origin, did not disclose the winner's name. The identity will be revealed closer to the brief up-and-down flight from West Texas on July 20.

It will be the first flight of a New Shepard rocket with people on board, the culmination of 15 successful test flights since 2015. The launch will kick off Blue Origin's space tourism business.

