Who benefits? US debates fairest way to share spare vaccine

Evan Vucci/AP
FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccinations at the White House, in Washington. In April, the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. Five weeks later, nations around the globe are still waiting to learn where the vaccines will go and how they will be distributed.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Posted at 5:43 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 17:43:59-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's been five weeks since the Biden administration announced plans to share millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses with the world by the end of June.

Nations around the globe are still waiting with growing impatience to learn where the vaccines will go.

President Joe Biden must decide what share of doses should be given to the neediest countries and how many should be reserved for U.S. partners.

So far, it looks like the administration will provide the bulk of the doses to COVAX, the U.N.-backed global vaccine sharing program.

The administration is considering reserving about a fourth of the doses for the U.S. to dispense directly to individual nations of its choice.

