White House holds summit on ending hate-fueled violence

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the United Against Hate Summit, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Posted at 4:46 PM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 16:48:12-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has gathered educators, faith leaders and others who have experienced violence first-hand for a summit to discuss how to help stop the violence.

Among the attendees are Sarah Collins Rudolph, who lost an eye and still has pieces of glass inside her body from a Ku Klux Klan bombing that killed her sister and three other Black girls at a Birmingham, Alabama, church 59 years ago.

She is expected to meet with President Joe Biden. Vice President Kamala Harris says, “We must stand together and we must clearly say that a harm against any one of us is a harm against all of us.”

