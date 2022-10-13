White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hosting a summit to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law.

It's an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu says the gathering is part of a push to get all federal agencies focused on accelerating design, construction and permitting.

The event comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages threaten to delay many projects.

President Joe Biden visited a Los Angeles subway line construction site Thursday and said infrastructure investments are crucial for improving people’s quality of life and economic opportunities.