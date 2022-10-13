Watch Now
White House aims to speed-up pace of building infrastructure

Carolyn Kaster/AP
President Joe Biden greets workers as he arrives to speak about infrastructure investments at the LA Metro, D Line (Purple) Extension Transit Project - Section 3, in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., looks on at left. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Posted at 4:49 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 16:49:43-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is hosting a summit to help speed up construction projects tied to the roughly $1 trillion infrastructure law.

It's an effort to improve coordination with the mayors and governors who directly account for 90% of the spending. White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu says the gathering is part of a push to get all federal agencies focused on accelerating design, construction and permitting.

The event comes at a critical moment for the nearly year-old law as high inflation and worker and material shortages threaten to delay many projects.

President Joe Biden visited a Los Angeles subway line construction site Thursday and said infrastructure investments are crucial for improving people’s quality of life and economic opportunities.

