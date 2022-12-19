Watch Now
What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump's 'attempted coup'

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - A video of President Donald Trump is shown on a screen, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, July 21, 2022. On Monday, Dec. 19, the House committee will make its final case to the American people about the unprecedented effort by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and why the Justice Department should pursue criminal charges in connection to it. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 9:29 PM, Dec 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-18 21:29:11-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot is set to make its final case to the American people about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the presidential election that he lost in 2020 and why the Justice Department should pursue criminal charges in connection to that effort.

The committee's hearing on Monday is expected to be its closing argument after a year-and-a-half-long inquiry.

And the committee is preparing to release a lengthy final report about its investigation of the insurrection in the nation's capital on Jan. 6, 2021.

The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year.

