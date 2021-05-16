Watch
'Well, that's it.' 96-year-old DJ bids farewell in Hong Kong

Handout/AP
In this photo provided by Radio Television Hong Kong (RTHK), Ray Cordeiro, also known as Uncle Ray, finishes his last show "All The Way with Ray" at the studio in RTHK, the broadcaster in Hong Kong on Feb.15, 2021. After more than seven decades in radio, the 96-year-old Hong Kong DJ bid farewell to his listeners Saturday, May 15, 2021 with “Time to Say Goodbye,” sung by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. (Radio Television Hong Kong via AP)
Posted at 12:09 PM, May 16, 2021
HONG KONG (AP) — A 96-year-old Hong Kong radio DJ has bid farewell to his listeners after more than seven decades in radio.

His last track was “Time to Say Goodbye" sung by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli. "Thank you for coming,” Ray Cordeiro said in both English and Cantonese before signing off ahead of the 1 a.m. news.

It was the coda to a radio career that began 72 years ago. His show “All the Way with Ray” ran for more than 50 years, starting on public broadcaster RTHK. In 2000, the Guinness Book of World Records acknowledged Cordeiro as “The World’s Most Durable DJ.”

