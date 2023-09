GREEN BAY, Wi. (WTXL) — Police in Wisconsin got an unusual call earlier this month. Someone reported a massive python under the hood of their car on September 6.

In newly released body cam video, you can see Green Bay Officers trying to safely remove it. After they were unsuccessful, police drove the car to a local wildlife sanctuary. That’s where the snake was removed

According to the wildlife sanctuary, the owner of the car was not the owner of the python. No word on where it came from.