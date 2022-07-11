Walmart adds InHome Delivery service for Walmart+ users

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. (WTXL) — Walmart has began offering the InHome Delivery Service on July 6 for Walmart+ members.

The delivery service, which allows customers to choose where their groceries are delivered, is available as an optional add-on.

The service allows Walmart employees to deliver directly into customers' refrigerators.

Walmart+ members have the option to pay $12.95 monthly or $98 annually but to add the InHome Delivery Service, there is an additional fee-free and tip-free $7 monthly fee or $40 annual fee.

According to Walmart Corporate, Walmart+ users have requested the InHome service in the past.

“When Walmart+ members ask for something, we work around the clock to make it happen for them,” said Chris Cracchiolo, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Walmart+. “Our members want options and a shopping experience that is easy to navigate and accommodates their individual needs, while saving them time and money—this is true now more than ever.”

The service has also launched in new locations such as Miami, Orlando, Tampa, San Francisco, San Jose, Austin and Dallas, which doubles the amount of cities where the service is available for customers.