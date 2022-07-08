Verizon to send free phones to 3G CDMA customers

WTXL — Verizon is sending 4G LTE flip phones to customers still using the company's 3G CDMA network.

According to Verizon, the wireless company is no longer using the 3G CDMA network. It is set to retire by the end of 2022.

To keep 3G customers connected to Verizon, they will be shipped a new free 4G mobile device. The options include a TCL FLIP Pro, Nokia 2720 V Flip and 4G LTE Orbic Journey V.

All flip phones will connect to the newer, 4G mobile network.

Customers that do not want to receive the free 4G phone may call (800) 922-0204 and ask to "decline the free phone for CDMA Sunset".

For more information, visit www.verizon.com/support/.