Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

VA moves to offer gender confirmation surgery to vets

items.[0].image.alt
AP2013
Charles Dharapak/AP
FILE - In this June 21, 2013, file photo, the seal affixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached initial agreement on the biggest expansion of college aid for military veterans in a decade. It would remove a 15-year time limit to tap into benefits and boost money for thousands in the National Guard and Reserve.(AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
USPS delays lead to alternative shipping options for Department of Veterans Affairs
Posted at 4:43 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 16:43:11-04

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is moving to offer transgender veterans gender confirmation surgery.

VA Secretary Denis McDonough made the announcement Saturday at a Pride Month event in Orlando, Florida. McDonough said in prepared remarks that the move was “the right thing to do,” and that it was part of an effort to overcome a “dark history” of discrimination against LGBTQ service members.

The move is just the first step in what’s likely to be a yearslong federal rulemaking process to expand VA health benefits to cover the surgery.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project