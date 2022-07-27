USDA awards over $70 million to increase kids' access to local, healthy foods

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is awarding over $70 million among Farm to School Grants and non-competitive grants to assist kids in eating more healthy, homegrown foods across the country.

$60 million has been invested in non-competitive grants and more than $10 million has been invested in Farm to School grants to 123 projects throughout the country.

USDA is encouraging states to develop more sustainable Farm to School programs over the next four years by providing the non-competitive grants.

Farm to School programs reportedly increase the amount of food produced locally through child nutrition programs and educates children on how their foods are actually produced.

According to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, Farm to School is an investment in the next generation as well as a consistent, equitable access to affordable, healthy foods in which promotes well-being.

“The expansion of Farm to School is more important than ever for our kids,” said Vilsack. “When schools and local producers work together, children benefit from higher-quality foods on their plates and program operators have stable sources for the products they need.”

The 123 projects, funded by the fiscal year 2022 grants, is set to serve more than 3 million children among at least 5,000 schools in 44 states and in the District of Columbia.

According to USDA, seven of the projects are tribal nations that are serving Native American communities, 40% of the projects serve economically, disadvantaged and rural areas and about 30% serve people of color, Black and indigenous communities.

Overall, an estimated 62% of students are eligible for the free and reduced-priced school meals served by these projects.

Since 2013, USDA has awarded about $75 million in Farm to School Grants, funding more than 1,000 projects across the country, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, U.S. Virgin Islands and Guama. These projects reached over 25 million students and about 60,000 schools.

For more information on how to get involved with Farm to School activities in local communities, visit www.fns.usda.gov.