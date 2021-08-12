Watch
US troops head back to Afghanistan to evacuate embassy staff

Troops return after Taliban takes 10th city in days
Mohammad Asif Khan/AP
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Farah, capital of Farah province, southwest Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Afghan officials say three more provincial capitals have fallen to the Taliban, putting nine out of the country’s 34 in the insurgents’ hands amid the U.S. withdrawal. The officials told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the capitals of Badakhshan, Baghlan and Farah provinces all fell. (AP Photo/Mohammad Asif Khan)
Posted at 3:20 PM, Aug 12, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Officials say additional U.S. troops are being sent to Afghanistan to help in the evacuation of some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the embassy will remain open but at reduced staffing levels.

Another official speaking on condition of anonymity said U.S. troops will help with security and processing of the personnel at the airport in Kabul.

The move reflects deteriorating security in Afghanistan as the Taliban mount an offensive that has rapidly conquered key cities.

