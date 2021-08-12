US troops head back to Afghanistan to evacuate embassy staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Officials say additional U.S. troops are being sent to Afghanistan to help in the evacuation of some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the embassy will remain open but at reduced staffing levels.

Another official speaking on condition of anonymity said U.S. troops will help with security and processing of the personnel at the airport in Kabul.

The move reflects deteriorating security in Afghanistan as the Taliban mount an offensive that has rapidly conquered key cities.