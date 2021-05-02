Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

items.[0].image.alt
Andrew Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 14, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden removes his mask to speak at a news conference at the White House, in Washington. Ten liberal senators are urging Biden to back India and South Africa’s appeal to the World Trade Organization to temporarily relax intellectual property rules so coronavirus vaccines can be manufactured by nations that are struggling to inoculate their population. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File)
US to launch trade talks on COVID-19 vaccine distribution
Posted at 4:45 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 16:45:51-04

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Two White House officials say the U.S. trade representative will begin talks in the World Trade Organization on ways to overcome intellectual property issues that are keeping poorer countries from making their own generic version of critically needed COVID-19 vaccines.

The White House has come under pressure over the issue. White House chief of staff Ron Klain says trade representative Katherine Tai will be starting talks with the trade organization on ways to get the vaccine more widely distributed, licensed and shared.

Klain and national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the Biden administration will have more to say on the matter in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project