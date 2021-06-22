Watch
US takes down Iran-linked news sites, alleges disinformation

Vahid Salemi/AP
FILE - This Monday, June 21, 2021 photo shows Iran's new President-elect Ebrahim Raisi during a news conference in Tehran, Iran. Iran said Tuesday, June 22, that several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances. While there was no immediate acknowledgement of the seizures from American authorities, it comes amid the wider heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran over Tehran's now-tattered nuclear deal with world powers. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
Posted at 4:45 PM, Jun 22, 2021
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — American authorities have taken down a range of Iran’s state-linked news websites they accuse of spreading “disinformation."

The move Tuesday appears to be a far-reaching crackdown on Iranian media amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

A U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the case had not yet been officially announced by the American government, said the U.S. had seized roughly three dozen websites, the majority of which are linked to Iranian disinformation efforts.

Iranian state-run news agency IRNA announced the U.S. government seizures of the websites, without providing further information.

The takedowns come as world powers scramble to resurrect Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal.

