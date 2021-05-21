Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US jobless claims fall again as some states end federal aid

items.[0].image.alt
Photo: MGN Online
Unemployment
Unemployment
Posted at 9:02 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 21:02:55-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fewer Americans sought unemployment aid last week — the latest encouraging sign for the rebounding U.S. economy — just as Republican-led states are moving to cut off a federal benefit for the jobless.

Twenty-three states, from Texas and Georgia to Ohio and Iowa, plan to begin blocking a $300-a-week federal payment for the unemployed starting in June, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Jobless people have been able to receive the $300 federal benefit on top of their regular state unemployment aid.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nnlw.png

News Literacy Project