US general: Afghan forces could face 'bad possible outcomes'

Melina Mara/AP
Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, left, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talk as they arrive the chamber ahead of President Joe Biden speaking to a joint session of Congress, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Posted at 7:55 PM, May 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-02 19:55:57-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer says Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and the potential for “bad possible outcomes” on the battlefield against Taliban insurgents as the withdrawal of American and coalition troops accelerates.

Gen. Mark Milley says in an interview with Associated Press and CNN reporters that the Afghan military and police are “reasonably well equipped, reasonably well trained, reasonably well led." But he declined to say they are fully ready to stand up to the Taliban without direct international backing during a potential Taliban offensive.

The White House has set a Sept. 11 target date for the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops.

