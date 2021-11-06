Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A hiring sign is displayed in Downers Grove, Ill., on June 24, 2021. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a fresh pandemic low last week, Thursday, Nov. 4, another sign the job market is healing after last year’s coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 14,000 to 269,000 last week. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
US employers shrugged off virus and stepped up hiring
Posted at 12:29 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 00:29:36-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — America’s employers boosted their hiring in October, adding a solid 531,000 jobs, the most since July and a sign that the recovery from the pandemic recession is overcoming a virus-induced slowdown.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.6% last month from 4.8% in September.

The jobs report also showed that the gains in August and September weren’t as weak as initially reported: The government revised its estimate of hiring for those two months by a hefty combined 235,000 jobs.

All told, the figures point to an economy that is steadily recovering from the pandemic recession, with healthy consumer spending prompting companies in nearly every industry to add workers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming