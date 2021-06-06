Watch
US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up

Tony Dejak/AP
A man walks into 5th Avenue Deli and Grill, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. Hiring in the United States picked up in May yet was slowed again by the struggles of many companies to find enough workers to keep up with the economy's swift recovery from the pandemic recession. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said Friday, an improvement from April's sluggish increase of 278,000. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jun 05, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added a modest 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain but still evidence that many companies are struggling to find enough workers as the economy rapidly recovers from the pandemic recession.

Last month’s job gain was above April’s revised total of 278,000. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1%.

The speed of the rebound from the pandemic recession has caught employers off guard and touched off a scramble to hire.

The reopening of the economy, fueled by substantial federal aid and rising vaccinations, has released pent-up demand among consumers to eat out, travel, shop, attend public events and visit with friends and relatives.

