Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

U.S. stock futures jump after report shows inflation cooling

Stock markets drop sharply upon opening Thursday over fears of a COVID-19 resurgence
Copyrighted
Kearney Ferguson/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange shows the unoccupied NYSE trading floor, closed temporarily for the first time in 228 years as a result of coronavirus concerns, Tuesday March 24, 2020. Global stocks and U.S. futures declined Thursday after the U.S. Senate approved a proposed $2.2 trillion virus aid package following a delay over its details and sent the measure to the House of Representatives. (Kearney Ferguson/NYSE via AP, File)
Stock markets drop sharply upon opening Thursday over fears of a COVID-19 resurgence
Posted at 9:12 AM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 09:12:05-05

(AP) — Wall Street looks set to jump Thursday after a government report showed inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month.

Futures for U.S. stock indexes surged 2% or more, indicating a big increase once trading begins, while Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.

Even bitcoin rose, clawing back some of its steep plunge from prior days caused the crypto industry’s latest crisis of confidence.

A slowdown in inflation could mean the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about raising interest rates.

Such hikes have been the main reason for Wall Street’s troubles this year and are threatening a recession.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming