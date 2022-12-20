Watch Now
U.S. probes reports that Hertz rented cars with open recalls

David Zalubowski/AP
This May 23, 2020, photo shows rental vehicles parked outside a closed Hertz car rental office in south Denver. Hertz says it will pay approximately $168 million by the end of the year to settle the majority of the lawsuits brought against the rental car company by some of its customers who were wrongly accused of stealing cars they had rented. In April Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr, who took over the role in February, said that he was working to fix a glitch in the company’s systems that led to the incidents. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 12:58:20-05

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency says it is investigating allegations that Hertz rented vehicles to customers without getting required recall repairs.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday that it has information indicating Hertz rented vehicles with unrepaired safety recalls.

The agency says that would violate the federal Motor Vehicle Safety Act. A congressional provision stops companies from renting vehicles unless recall repairs have been made.

The measure was originally named the Raechel and Jacqueline Houck Safe Rental Car Act.

The sisters were killed in a 2004 head-on crash when a power steering hose defect in a rented Chrysler PT Cruiser caused a fire and the car went out of control.

