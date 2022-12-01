U.S. Postal Service closed Dec. 26 and Jan. 2

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — Due to Christmas and New Year's Day falling on a Sunday this year, all Post Offices will be closed on Mon., Dec. 26, and Mon., Jan. 2 in observation of both federal holidays.

All Post Office locations will open back up for business and resume operations on Tues., Dec. 27, and Tues., Jan. 3. According to Postal Service, there are no business or residential deliveries on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 except for Priority Mail Express, which delivers 365 days a year for an additional fee in select locations.

For mail pickup on Dec. 24, customers are advised to take their items to one of the Post Office locations or asked to place their mail into blue collection boxes by noon regardless of the final collection times posted on the box.

Blue collection boxes with final collection before noon will not be affected by the Dec.24 early closing. Customers that are unable to mail items before the scheduled pickup times for collection boxes are advised to find a Post Office location that may be open late at PO Locator | USPS.

According to USPS, blue collection boxes are not serviced on holidays or Sundays.

Post Office locations are closed nationwide on Sundays.