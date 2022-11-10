Watch Now
U.S. consumer inflation eased to 7.7% over past 12 months

File - A used 2020 Jeep is on display on a lot in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Price increases moderated in the United States last month, Thursday, Nov. 10, in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Price increases moderated in the United States last month in the latest sign that the inflation pressures that have gripped the nation might be easing as the economy slows and consumers grow more cautious.

Consumer inflation reached 7.7% in October from a year earlier and 0.4% from September.

The year-over-year increase, a slowdown from 8.2% in September, was the smallest rise since January.

A measure called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 6.3% in the past 12 months and 0.3% from September.

The numbers were all lower than economists had expected, and they raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve could decide to slow its interest rate hikes.

