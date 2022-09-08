Watch Now
Trump documents probe: US is appealing special master ruling

Susan Walsh/AP
A view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Posted at 4:45 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 16:45:52-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is appealing a judge’s decision to name an independent arbiter to review records seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump’s Florida home.

The department has also asked U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to put on hold her directive prohibiting it from using the seized records for investigative purposes while it contests her ruling to a federal appeals court.

Cannon's order Monday order has the likely impact of slowing the pace of the investigation into the presence of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Law enforcement officials said in a filing Thursday that they would suffer “irreparable harm” if Cannon’s directive remained in place.

