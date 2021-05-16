Watch
Trump critic Cheney cautions Jan. 6 riot could happen again

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. A deepening divide among Republicans over President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election runs prominently through Wyoming, the state that delivered Trump's widest prevailing margin by far. Eleven Republican senators saying they will not be voting Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory include Wyoming's newly sworn in Sen. Cynthia Lummis, a Cheyenne-area rancher and former congresswoman. Vocal opponents of any such move include Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, leader of GOP messaging in the House as its third-ranking Republican (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Posted at 7:52 PM, May 16, 2021
(AP) — Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is criticizing GOP colleagues for downplaying the Jan. 6 riot and condoning former President Donald Trump’s lies that the 2020 election was stolen.

In television interviews Sunday, Cheney cautioned that there is “no question” an attack like Jan. 6 could happen again if Trump’s claims go unchecked.

The Wyoming Republican has been ousted from House GOP leadership for challenging Trump. But she says she will continue to speak up on the dangers of undermining democracy, and calls House GOP leaders “complicit” in spreading Trump's lies.

House Republicans replaced Cheney with congresswoman Elise Stefanik as their No. 3 leader.

